Terrorists can't destroy our unity - MP Nurumov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Terrorists cannot destroy the unity of people living peacefully in Kazakhstan, believes deputy of Majilis Mr. Shaimardan Nurumov.

"The terrorists rampaging through the city of Aktobe wanted to frighten peaceful Kazakhstanis. But their actions, on the contrary, unified Kazakhstanis and solidified our friendship and proximity," MP Nurumov said referring to President Nursultan Nazarbayev's statement on the terrorist attacks in Aktobe on June 5.



The majilisman also extended his condolences to the families and relatives of the victims who were killed during the violent attacks.



According to Mr. Nurumov, on June 9, the Day of National Mourning, Kazakhstan will mourn the death of its citizens who died at the hands of terrorists.