Terrorists prefer Telegram, Gmail

RIYADH. KAZINFORM - Telegram and Gmail are equally favored by terrorists - 34 percent each - to exchange destructive ideas, according to a report by an Internet security organization.

The founder of Telegram application has kept a prize of $200,000 for anyone who can crack the code. Ironically, the fool-proof system is being used by terrorists to coordinate and implement their plans against humanity, local media reported.

The Telegram founder has acknowledged the attacks on Australia a few months ago were coordinated through Telegram, but added that "nothing can be done."

The report says that 34 percent of extremists use Gmail for exchanging messages, despite the fact that messages sent through this application can be intercepted. Fifteen percent of terrorists use other free applications like WhatsApp, The Arab News reports.