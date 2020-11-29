Tesla to build supercharger factory in China

SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM Tesla China announced Friday that it plans to build a supercharger manufacturing factory in Shanghai, which is expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2021.

With a planned investment of 42 million yuan (about 6.4 million U.S. dollars), the plant will produce 10,000 superchargers annually, mainly the V3 model, at the initial stage. The company claimed a V3 supercharger can add 250 km of range by charging for 15 minutes, Xinhua reports.

Currently, Tesla's superchargers used in China are all imported from the United States.

Data showed that Tesla set up 30 supercharging stations with 219 chargers in China in October, covering 18 cities. It is estimated that by the end of 2020, Tesla will have nearly 650 supercharging stations with more than 5,000 chargers in total in China.