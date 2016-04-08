Thai companies ready to invest in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan delegation headed by Mayor of Almaty Bauyrzhan Baibek has visited the Kingdom of Thailand. During the visit meetings were held with representatives of the business community in Thailand, the Minister of Tourism and Sports Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, Governor of Bangkok Sukhumbhand Paripatra, Executive Secretary of ESCAP Shamshad Akhtar.

In addition Mr. Baibek participated in a session of the Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development themed "Ensure openness, security, viability and environmental sustainability of cities, regional priorities and opportunities."



The business forum called "Kazakhstan and Thailand: innovation, investment and partnership" has discussed the main vectors of trade and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Thailand, as well as investment in Almaty. As a result the business circles of the two states have agreed to hold a meeting in Kazakhstan to sign agreements on mutually beneficial partnership.



During the talks with Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul Mr. Baibek presented the economic and tourism potential of the city. In turn, the Minister of Tourism and Sports of Thailand noted that Thailand is interested in further development of bilateral relations with Kazakhstan and increase the number of tourists between the two states.



The sitting with the governor of Bangkok stressed the parties' common vision of the development of the large cities. In order to strengthen cooperation and expand bilateral ties between Bangkok and Almaty, the parties agreed to make Bangkok and Almaty twin cities.



The meeting with the Executive Secretary of ESCAP Shamshad Ahtar discussed the issues of cooperation of Almaty city's administration office and ESCAP Secretariat for the implementation of development program "Almaty - 2020".



In addition, Mr. Baibek took part in the Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development.