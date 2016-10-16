Thai king death: Crown prince coronation 'delayed for a year'

LONDON.KAZINFORM Thailand's Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn wants his coronation held off for at least a year, government officials say.

King Bhumibol Adulyadej died on Thursday and the crown prince wants more time to mourn his father.



Former Prime Minister Prem Tinsulanonda is standing in as regent.



Current Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha sought to reassure Thais about the succession in a TV address on Saturday, saying they should not worry.



This issue was discussed when Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn summoned the regent and Gen Prayuth for an audience, according to Gen Prayuth.



The 64-year-old crown prince "asked the people not to be confused or worry about the country's administration or even about the succession", Gen Prayuth said in his TV statement.



"He said at this time everyone is sad, he is still sad, so every side should wait until we pass this sad time."



Questions about the crown prince's capabilities have been raised in the past, although the strict lese-majeste laws prevent any open discussion of these.



Source: BBC