Thai music and dance concert to be given in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - "Thailand nights" concerts of traditional Thai music and dance will take place at the Amphitheater on the River Yessil on 7th and 8th July, Kazinform cites the press service of the Culture and Sports Department of the city of Nur-Sultan.

The performances will be a gift from the Embassy of the Kingdom of Thailand in Kazakhstan for Day of the Capital City. The event is also dedicated to the celebrations of the 15th Anniversary of the sister-city arrangement of Nur-Sultan and Bangkok.



The concert will be given by Thailand's renowned performers. The audience will hear the sound of folk instruments and see traditional Thai dances. The event is intended to make visitors and residents of the city familiar with the Thai culture and bolster friendly relations between Thailand and Kazakhstan.



"Thailand nights" concert will be held on Sunday, July 7, and Monday, July 8, from 8:00 pm till 10:00 pm at the Amphitheater in the River Yessil Embankment (2/6 Turan Avenue). Admission is free.