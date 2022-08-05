EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:08, 05 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Thai nightclub fire kills at least 13, injures dozens: local media

    None
    None
    BANGKOK. KAZINFORM A fire at a nightclub in Thailand's Chonburi province in the early hours of Friday has killed at least 13 people and injured more than dozens, local media reported.

    The fire, which broke out at about 1:00 a.m. local time, has been kept under control and the injured people have been hospitalized, the Bangkok Post reported.

    Investigation into the cause of the accident was underway.


    Photo: Phobthum Yingpaiboonsuk Keystone Press Agency Globallookpress
    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!