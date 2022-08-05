Thai nightclub fire kills at least 13, injures dozens: local media

BANGKOK. KAZINFORM A fire at a nightclub in Thailand's Chonburi province in the early hours of Friday has killed at least 13 people and injured more than dozens, local media reported.

The fire, which broke out at about 1:00 a.m. local time, has been kept under control and the injured people have been hospitalized, the Bangkok Post reported.

Investigation into the cause of the accident was underway.

