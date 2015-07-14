Thailand introduces death penalty for corruption

BANGKOK. KAZINFORM - Thailand adopted an amendment to the anti-corruption law that stipulates a capital punishment for large scale corruption, the Royal Thai Government Gazette said.

Under the new law, any official, whose decisions in the office were affected by accepted or demanded assets or benefits, is a subject to a punishment of different extent. The perpetrator may be imprisoned for between five and 20 years and fined for between about $3,000 and $12,000. Cases of large scale corruption will be punished with life sentence or death.

The amendment came into force on Monday and affects both Thailand and foreign citizens.

Thailand is among 58 states in the world that still use death sentence as a form of punishment under the Penal Code. The kingdom can implement death penalty to 36 crimes, including drug trafficking, Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com.