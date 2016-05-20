Thailand keeps Kazakhstan winless at qualifying volleyball tournament in Tokyo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's national women volleyball team lost to Thailand 0:3 on Day 5 of the qualifying tournament in Tokyo, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Volleyball Federation.

Team Thailand dominated the match downing the Kazakh squad and earning 7 points.

Kazakhstan remains winless after playing 5 matches in Tokyo.

On May 21 Kazakhstan will face off with the Dominican Republic in a match that will be aired by KazSport TV channel. The two teams sit at the bottom of the table at the tournament.