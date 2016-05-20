EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:58, 20 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Thailand keeps Kazakhstan winless at qualifying volleyball tournament in Tokyo

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's national women volleyball team lost to Thailand 0:3 on Day 5 of the qualifying tournament in Tokyo, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Volleyball Federation.

    Team Thailand dominated the match downing the Kazakh squad and earning 7 points.
    Kazakhstan remains winless after playing 5 matches in Tokyo.
    On May 21 Kazakhstan will face off with the Dominican Republic in a match that will be aired by KazSport TV channel. The two teams sit at the bottom of the table at the tournament.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!