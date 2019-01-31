Thailand launches e-visa on arrival for several countries, including Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Thailand is launching E-VOA (e-Visa On Arrival) for a number of countries, including Kazakhstan, starting from February 14, 2019, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

By introducing the e-visa, Thailand hopes to tackle overcrowding in airports in Bangkok and other cities of the country.



Those willing to visit Thailand may use E-VOA service by filling out the online application form on thailandevoa.vfsevisa.com at least 24 hours before arrival into the kingdom to at most 30 days before arrival.



Visitors can also pay visa fees online using MasterCard, Visa, Union Pay, WeChat Pay and Alipay.



Currently, E-VOA service is available at four airports of Thailand. It is expected that the service will become available in all Thai airports by yearend.