Thailand Pavilion 2017 brings Songkran Festival to Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Thailand Pavilion celebrated Songkran Festival at Astana EXPO 2017 on Saturday.

Songkran is the Thai New Year's Festival. Water pouring is on Buddha statues and over the palms of elders' hands is an important tradition of Songkran. It is known for its water festival which is mostly celebrated by young people.



Young visitors of the pavilion took part in water fights which are a huge part of the holiday in Thailand.



Guests of the exhibition were also able to see Thai performers dancing Muay Thai and Ram Vong, the Thai folk dances.