Thailand records all-time high daily COVID-19 cases

BANGKOK. KAZINFORM - Thailand's daily COVID-19 cases and deaths both set records again on Saturday, as the country fights its worst surge in infections driven by the highly contagious Delta variant, Xinhua reports.

Data from the Ministry of Public Health showed that Thailand's COVID-19 caseload rose by 18,912 over the last 24 hours to 697,287, and the death toll increased by 178 to 4,857.

Daily case tallies in the Southeast Asian country have continued to rise sharply in July despite the imposition of tougher restrictions like curfew and partial lockdown in its most affected provinces.

The number of patients in critical condition and on ventilators also climbed to 4,691 and 1,032 respectively, which is increasing pressure on the medical system in the hard-hit areas like the capital Bangkok.

Local media reported that the soaring cases have prompted the authorities to consider extending the current restrictive measures for another two weeks.

With some 5.5 percent people fully inoculated, Thailand's vaccination rate is relatively low. However, the country has accelerated its vaccination progress recently, with a new record of single-day shots on Friday.