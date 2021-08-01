EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:42, 01 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Thailand records all-time high daily COVID-19 cases

    None
    None
    BANGKOK. KAZINFORM - Thailand's daily COVID-19 cases and deaths both set records again on Saturday, as the country fights its worst surge in infections driven by the highly contagious Delta variant, Xinhua reports.

    Data from the Ministry of Public Health showed that Thailand's COVID-19 caseload rose by 18,912 over the last 24 hours to 697,287, and the death toll increased by 178 to 4,857.

    Daily case tallies in the Southeast Asian country have continued to rise sharply in July despite the imposition of tougher restrictions like curfew and partial lockdown in its most affected provinces.

    The number of patients in critical condition and on ventilators also climbed to 4,691 and 1,032 respectively, which is increasing pressure on the medical system in the hard-hit areas like the capital Bangkok.

    Local media reported that the soaring cases have prompted the authorities to consider extending the current restrictive measures for another two weeks.

    With some 5.5 percent people fully inoculated, Thailand's vaccination rate is relatively low. However, the country has accelerated its vaccination progress recently, with a new record of single-day shots on Friday.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!