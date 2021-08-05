Thailand records over 20,000 daily Covid cases for first time

BANGKOK. KAZINFORM Thailand on Wednesday recorded new daily Covid-19 highs of 20,200 cases and 188 deaths, despite strong restrictions imposed in the outbreak epicenter Bangkok and 28 other provinces.

The outbreak, linked to the Delta variant of the virus, has led the Thai government to impose stay-at-home orders, a night curfew, travel bans, gathering limits of five people and closed restaurants, bars, parks and almost all commercial establishments, EFE reports.

Doctors and experts have told media that numbers could be much higher.

Hospitals in the capital are on the brink of collapse with beds overflowing into parking lots and, in some centers, modified freight containers are being used as spaces to treat patients.