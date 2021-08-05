EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:47, 05 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Thailand records over 20,000 daily Covid cases for first time

    None
    None
    BANGKOK. KAZINFORM Thailand on Wednesday recorded new daily Covid-19 highs of 20,200 cases and 188 deaths, despite strong restrictions imposed in the outbreak epicenter Bangkok and 28 other provinces.

    The outbreak, linked to the Delta variant of the virus, has led the Thai government to impose stay-at-home orders, a night curfew, travel bans, gathering limits of five people and closed restaurants, bars, parks and almost all commercial establishments, EFE reports.

    Doctors and experts have told media that numbers could be much higher.

    Hospitals in the capital are on the brink of collapse with beds overflowing into parking lots and, in some centers, modified freight containers are being used as spaces to treat patients.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!