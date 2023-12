BANGKOK. KAZINFORM Thai authorities on Saturday detected 548 Covid-19 cases linked to a seafood market in what was the country’s biggest outbreak of the pandemic so far.

The outbreak has been traced to the Mahachai market in Samut Sakhon province, which borders Bangkok, where a 67-year-old woman tested positive on Thursday, according to the country’s Covid-19 information center, EFE-EPA reports.