Thailand reports new daily record of 24,932 COVID-19 infections

BANGKOK. KAZINFORM - Thailand on Friday reported 24,932 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the highest daily rise so far, bringing the total tally to over 2.81 million, Xinhua reports.

The daily case tally has been rising for three consecutive days and renewed the record of 23,557 new infections set on Thursday.

The capital Bangkok continued to log the most new cases, reporting 3,285 infections during the last 24 hours, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), the country's COVID-19 task force.

The CCSA also reported 41 new fatalities during the last 24 hours, the highest in two months, raising the total number of fatalities to 22,809 in the Southeast Asian country.

There are 190,110 patients now receiving treatment in hospitals, with 931 in critical condition, according to the CCSA.

As of Thursday, some 71.3 percent of the country's nearly 70 million population had been fully vaccinated, while 28.5 percent had received booster shots.