Thailand's crown prince to be confirmed king on 1 December

LONDON. KAZINFORM Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn is to be confirmed as the new king of Thailand on 1 December, a senior source has told the BBC.

Once confirmed, he is expected to endorse a new, military-drafted constitution and to start appointing his own team of senior royal officials.



His father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the world's longest-reigning monarch, died on 13 October, aged 88.



The government has declared a year-long official mourning period.



