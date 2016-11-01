22:56, 01 November 2016 | GMT +6
Thailand's crown prince to be confirmed king on 1 December
LONDON. KAZINFORM Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn is to be confirmed as the new king of Thailand on 1 December, a senior source has told the BBC.
Once confirmed, he is expected to endorse a new, military-drafted constitution and to start appointing his own team of senior royal officials.
His father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the world's longest-reigning monarch, died on 13 October, aged 88.
The government has declared a year-long official mourning period.
