Thailand's King Bhumibol marks 70 years on the throne

LONDON. KAZINFORM Thailand is marking 70 years since King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the world's longest-reigning living monarch, ascended to the throne.

The celebrations began with a religious ceremony in Bangkok, led by 770 Buddhist monks, an auspicious number.

The 88-year-old king is revered by Thais, for whom he has been a figure of stability through the country's decades of political upheaval.

But he is in poor health and has not been seen in public for months.

On Tuesday, he had heart surgery, with what the palace said were "satisfactory results".

The procedure, known as balloon surgery, was to widen his arteries after tests showed he had insufficient blood in the heart muscles, the statement said.

The king has spent much of the past few years in hospital, and his health is closely watched by Thais.

