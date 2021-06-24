Thailand to open Phuket for tourists without quarantine requirement

BANGKOK. KAZINFORM Thai authorities on Tuesday announced that the popular island of Phuket would be opened for tourists vaccinated against Covid-19, without mandatory quarantine, from Jul. 1 in a measure aimed at boosting the struggling tourism sector.

The spokesperson of the prime minister's office, Anucha Burapachaisiri, said in a press conference that if reopening Phuket, situated in the Andaman Sea, produced favorable results, the model would be replicated on other islands, EFE reports.