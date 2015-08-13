Thanks to Kazinform we can see which way Kazakhstan is heading - Y. Idrissov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerlan Idrissov congratulated international information agency Kazinform on its 95th birthday.

"Kazinform began its work in far 1920, and since that year it has been an orienting point for the population of Kazakhstan. Kazinform has been a reliable source of information about the events taking place in Kazakhstan and globally. The readers of the agency value that Kazinform has a wide range of themes covered in different spheres of life," the statement reads.

As the Foreign Affairs Minister noted, thanks to Kazinform it is possible to see which way Kazakhstan has been going.

"Thanks to a wide correspondent network in Kazakhstan and in foreign countries and the availability of different language versions Kazinform continues to provide its readers with the reliable information about the key events in Kazakhstan and worldwide as quick as possible," Y. Idrissov noted.

In addition, the Minister wished the team of Kazinform future success and many years of active and productive work.