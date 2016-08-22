That's how much Kazakhstani athletes earned by winning in Rio

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Olympic Games in Rio became very financially productive for Kazakhstani athletes, Sports.kz informs.

The Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan revealed the amount of bonuses Kazakhstani Olympic athletes would be paid for winning medals at the Games.

According to the information, the gold medal winners will be awarded USD 250 thousand, silver medal winners will have USD 150 thousand and bronze medal winners are going to be paid USD 75 thousand.

Those athletes who finished 4th, 5th and 6th will be paid 30, 10 and 5 thousand US dollars respectively.

In total, Kazakhstan will pay USD 2 295 000 to its Olympic athletes.