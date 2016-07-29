The 220th anniversary of Taylak batyr will be celebrated in Son-Kul

According to the press service of the government, the official opening of the events dedicated to the celebration of the 220th anniversary of Taylak batyr will be attended by Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Zheenbekov, Speaker of the Parliament of the Kyrgyz Republic Chynybay Tursunbekov, representatives of diplomatic missions in Kyrgyzstan, international organizations.

The program of celebrations includes of theatrical performances, national horse games, concerts of folklore and ethnographic groups, traditional melodies on national musical instruments and gala concert of pop stars.

The event is organized by the State Directorate for preparation and holding of the Year of History and Culture of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Taylak Batyr was the leader of the Kyrgyz people and outstanding fighter for independence in the first half of the XIX century against foreign invaders of the Qing Empire and the Khanate of Kokand, Kazinform refers to Kabar.