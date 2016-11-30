The Akanayevs present collection of their works

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Akanayevs, the family of artists well-known outside Kazakhstan, presented the collection of their works at the National Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Almaty today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The presentation of the collection was held within the framework of a roundtable dated to the Day of the First President and 25 years of Kazakhstan's independence.











It should be noted that the collection was published as part of the implementation of the 88th step of the National Plan "100 specific steps" that promotes the idea of universal labor.







Honored Artist of the Republic of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan and full-fledged member of the Academy of Arts of the Republic of Kazakhstan Amandos Akanayev said at the presentation that director of the National Library Zhanat Seidumanov is the man behind the idea to publish the collection.











Akanayev said he believes that children who go in for drawing develop faster than their peers. "There are no untalented children. It is very important for parents to develop talents in their children. They will express their talent on paper, canvas, in playdough," he said.



His spouse, Honored Artist of the Republic of Kazakhstan, academician, painter and illustrator Nelli Bube told those present about how the book was created. Works of 13 members of the Akanayev family are displayed on 300 pages.



According to her, the book contains a lot of illustrations and biographies of each artist from their family. "It proves that there is culture in Kazakhstan, there are good artists in our country. I hope that the collection will spark public interest and help preserve the cultural heritage of Kazakhstan," she added.



The collection will be released in the first quarter of 2017.



