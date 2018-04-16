The Aral Sea expedition to start this May

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "The Aral Sea expedition will start this May," manager of QazaqGeography international and research projects department Nurzhan Algashov said at today's press conference in Astana.

"I hope it will become one of the most significant projects. It concerns both Kazakhstan and Central Asia at large. We plan to cover about 7,000 km along Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan during the period of May 10-30. We set three goals. The first is the problem of the Aral Sea. We want to draw attention of the broad public to this issue. Besides, the expedition is bound to make its contribution to the development of the Aral region tourism. We also bring up social issues of the region. And one of the key tasks is to explore the North Aral Sea and South Aral Sea, ascertain its acidic aspect, water contamination rate and presence of phytoplankton," he concluded.