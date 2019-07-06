“The Art of Being a Leader”: Khabar TV Channel to air documentary about Yelbasy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - "The Art of Being a Leader", a documentary film about the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, will be aired today on Khabar TV Channel, Kazinform reports.

"This film could have other names like ‘Life Behind the Scenes' or ‘Beyond the Official Protocol'. However, at the very end of filming, we had a slightly different plot that was beyond the scope of our plans. You can watch the film "The Art of Being a Leader" on Khabar TV Channel on July 6 at 10:00 p.m.," Aidos Ukibay, Spokesman of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy, wrote on Twitter.