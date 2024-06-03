The battle for the White House will continue, says Trump's lawyer

One of Donald Trump's lawyers said that “nothing will change” in his fight for the White House - despite the fact that he was found guilty in a historic trial in New York, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

A jury on Thursday found Trump guilty of falsifying business records to conceal cash payments to former porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump became the first US president to be convicted of a crime, but he said the trial was rigged and the charges were politically orchestrated.

Trump's lawyer Alina Habba said in an interview with the BBC that the former president was the victim of political, electoral persecution.

As previously reported, following a seven-week trial, Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Trump will be sentenced on July 11. However, he confirmed that he would appeal the court's decision.

Habba said that even if imprisoned, Trump would still participate in the US presidential election in November.

“He is running for president, nothing will change there. The people that need him in this country, because frankly it's more important than anything anybody else thinks. Our people are speaking loudly, they're donating, they're small donors, and they are standing up because they are afraid, because we cannot have this happen to us.”

Speaking in New York on Friday, Donald Trump spent more than half an hour fiercely criticizing his political opponents, the jury and judge, and the case against him.

He called the judge, Juan Merchan, who presided over the trial, a tyrant and said that he “literally crucified” witnesses during interrogations.

In response, President Joe Biden's campaign described Trump as unhinged and thirsting for revenge.

“That's how the American system of justice works,” Mr. Biden said, adding it was “reckless” and “irresponsible” for anyone to suggest the trial was rigged.

The court's unprecedented ruling against Trump has deepened the political divides in the United States as the November election approaches.

According to prosecutors, which were accepted by the court and jury, Trump feared ex-porn star Daniels would fatally damage his 2016 presidential campaign by publicizing an alleged intimate affair between them, prompting him to pay her and then illegally cover up the deal.

Some political experts believe the maximum sentence Trump faces - four years on each of the 34 felonies - effectively meaning that he will spend the rest of his life in prison.

However, legal experts suggest that the former president is unlikely to receive the maximum sentence; rather, he is expected to receive a relatively light sentence, if he is sentenced to any prison time at all.

It's also worth noting that Donald Trump recently created an account on TikTok, a social network owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. This was revealed on Sunday, June 2, when Trump posted his first video on the platform.

Donald Trump's first TikTok video was filmed at a UFC event in Newark, featuring UFC CEO Dana White announcing, “The president is now on TikTok.” Trump expressed he was “honored.” The video also shows Trump waving to spectators and taking selfies with them.

The TikTok account is likely intended to help Trump attract a young audience to his side, including potential voters ahead of the upcoming US presidential elections.

In less than 24 hours, Trump's first video was watched about 56 million times, and almost 3 million users subscribed to his account.