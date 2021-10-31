EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:41, 31 October 2021 | GMT +6

    The best animation film selected at ÁMEN Festival

    None
    None
    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Dom na kolyosah (A Wheelhouse) directed by Uzbekistan’s film director and animator Azizbek Mukhamedov took top honors at the ÁMEN International Animation Film Festival held in Turkestan, the Kazakh Information and Social Development Ministry’s website reads.

    Dom na kolyosah short animated film wins in the Best Animation Film nomination. It features a story of a man who had lost his ground due to evil people’s advices.

    Besides, winners in other nine nominations were named.

    57 applications were submitted to the festival at large. 49 works from Azerbaijan, Bashkortostan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tatarstan, Tajikistan and Turkey were selected.


    Tags:
    Uzbekistan Kazakhstan Culture Events Turkestan region Top Story Entertainment
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!