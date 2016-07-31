"The best start of the day» – Karim Massimov posts on Instagram video of morning run

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of Kazakhstan posted on Instagram a video of his morning run.

Karim Massimov posted on Instagram the video of the morning run in the central park of Astana. "The best start of the day," Prime Minister wrote.

The Prime Minister always tries to find time for sports despite a busy work schedule. On July 15 he posted a report on a run in Mongolia where he had gone to participate in the summit of European and Asian countries.

"The morning in Mongolia. Ulaanbaatar. July 15, 2016," K.Massimov wrote.

The Prime Minister and other Government members took part in "Astana duathlon-2016" on June 26, government.kz says.