The Blaze festival brings together dancers from all over the world

The Blaze international festival of modern and street dances was held in Astana on April 26-28, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The festival took place over 3 days at various venues in Astana, including Nur Alem, the Congress Center and the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation. The event brought together dancers from all over the world.

The Blaze festival offers participants a varied program, including battles, show championships and master classes, and the prize fund this year amounted to 1,200,000 tenge.

Blaze brought together stars of the world stage and leading trend setters of the dance industry, including Tristan Edpao from the U.S., Rubix from France, MT-POP from Vietnam, Junna Yagi from Japan and Big Out from Kazakhstan.

Participants of Solo Show: Adults. Photo credit: Arman Aisultan/ Kazinform

On April 26, the qualifying stage took place. On April 27, Blaze provided a unique opportunity to take part in 4 unique master classes, where participants were able to gain practical knowledge from world leaders in the dance scene.

Participants of Solo Show: Adults. Photo credit: Arman Aisultan/ Kazinform

On April 28, the day was divided into 4 sections: kids, junior, adults and battles. Each of these sections offered different categories to participants, including solo show, team show for advanced and beginners. Particular attention was paid to battles, which took place in 4 categories: Hip-hop pro, popping pro, all styles 3x3 and freestyle 2x2.

Participants of Team Show: Adults. Photo credit: Arman Aisultan/ Kazinform

At the end of the Blaze festival there was a solemn award ceremony for the winners. Participants who showed outstanding results in various categories and battles were awarded well-deserved accolades.