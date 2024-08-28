Downing street officials are reportedly drawing up plans to announce the eventual passing of Larry, the beloved chief mouser, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Larry, a 17-year-old tabby cat who has been a fixture at the Prime Minister's residence since 2011, is currently in good health, but his advanced age has prompted officials to prepare for the inevitable.

Larry, originally adopted from Battersea cats home as a pet for the children of then Prime Minister David Cameron, has become a symbol of Downing street.

Photo credit: metro.co.uk

Known for his daily patrols, Larry has gained fame for his encounters with local wildlife and his occasional skirmishes with Palmerston, the Foreign Office cat. His presence at Downing Street №10 has made him one of the most popular residents of the house, and his eventual demise will undoubtedly be met with national mourning.

In preparation for this, Downing street insiders have devised a code to break the news to the public, similar to the code used for the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The phrase "Larry bridges" will be used, a nod to "London Bridge is falling down," the code phrase for the Queen's passing.

Photo credit: metro.co.uk

Larry's role as chief mouser is officially recognized by the Cabinet Office, which states that he has been in residence since February 15, 2011.

Larry is the first cat at №10 to be bestowed with the official title of chief mouser. His duties include greeting guests, inspecting security defences, and testing antique furniture for napping quality. He also plays a key role in managing the mouse population at №10, although, as the Cabinet Office notes, this task is still "in the tactical planning stage."

Photo credit: metro.co.uk

Despite outlasting multiple Prime Ministers, including David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and current PM Keir Starmer, Larry remains a cherished part of the Downing street family.

The Cabinet Office highlights that Larry has captured the hearts of the British public, with the nation sending him gifts and treats daily. His influence extends beyond the walls of №10, as press teams often camp outside just to catch a glimpse of him.

As Larry continues to enjoy his golden years, the preparations for his eventual passing reflect the deep affection and respect the nation holds for this remarkable cat. His legacy as the chief mouser of Downing street will undoubtedly be remembered for years to come.