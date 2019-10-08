The Bronze Age burial site unearthed in Kazakhstan

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM The burial site was unearthed 300 meters away from Shenbertal village in Aktobe region. Archeologists led by Nursultan Bairov explored the findings in early October.

The burial mound Shenbertal I is situated in the area of the Stone Age settlement site discovered in the second half of the last century. It is stretching over 2,500 sq m and consists of ten previously found graves. The archeologists dug out two one-man gravesites in the emergency condition.

Undoubtedly, the monument unearthed is of great interest.

According to the preliminary results of the excavations and proceeding from the equipment and jewelries found there were buried women. Two ornamented ceramic jars, bronze bracelets, bronze temporal charms and crescent tool were found in the grave.

Taking into consideration the way their bodies were buried in the tomb and tools discovered the monument dates back to the Bronze Age, when Andron (Alakul) tribes inhabited the territory of West Kazakhstan.