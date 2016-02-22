The Business Year publisher, Investment Fund of Kazakhstan sign MOU

BAKU. KAZINFORM The Business Year (TBY), a leading provider of business information and publisher of annual trade and investment resources, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Investment Fund of Kazakhstan (IFK). This strategic partnership will contribute to the development of the latest publication on Kazakhstan's economy: The Business Year, Kazakhstan 2016.

The MOU was signed on Wednesday, February 17, 2016, in Astana by Rinat Sisembayev, CEO of IFK, and Giuliana Caruso, Country Manager for Kazakhstan at TBY.

The agreement specifies areas of cooperation to prepare the upcoming publication and to expand content collaboration and media outreach between the parties. TBY will analyze all of the major sectors of the economy through interviews with top political, commercial, and industrial leaders. IFK will provide editorial input and sector analysis to help build the most comprehensive publication on Kazakhstan's economy to date.

“Global investors and multinational corporations who are considering Kazakhstan are looking for chances to diversify geographically, hedge risk, and find new strengths and opportunities in a challenging external environment,” highlighted Giuliana Caruso, TBY’s Country Manager. “This agreement will help us to communicate this information. Thanks to IFK’s extensive knowledge of the investment landscape in Kazakhstan, their support will allow us to further strengthen the ties between international and domestic business leaders.”

Rinat Sisembayev, CEO of the Investment Fund of Kazakhstan, commented: “Kazakhstan is a dynamically developing country with great potential for investment in various areas from source countries world wide. As an organization oriented to develop Kazakhstan, IFK is ready to cooperate with any company to share our knowledge in the field of investment plans. Also it should be noted that every year we are seeing a growing investment interest in Kazakhstan from other countries, and that The Business Year is a primary and reliable source of information for such investors.”

Present in over 25 countries, TBY provides first-hand access to the people and ideas shaping business and policy throughout the world. Each country-specific edition contains a comprehensive range of interviews and analysis, offering an inside look at doing business in the world’s most dynamic economies. TBY’s interviewees, readers, and partners comprise an international network of thought-leaders who are helping to define the future of the global economy. With a global reach of more than 86,300 readers, The Business Year: Kazakhstan 2016 will be distributed extensively both globally and domestically and will reach an even larger audience via its mobile applications on iPad, iPhone, and Android platforms.

Source: Trend.az