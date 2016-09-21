The Chinese Film Week in Belarus will help strengthen cultural relations

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The Chinese Film Week in Belarus will help strengthen relations in the cultural sector, First Deputy Culture Minister of Belarus Irina Driga said at the official opening of the Week on 20 September, BelTA has learned.

According to the First Deputy Minister, the week of the Chinese cinematography will serve many goals, with Belarusians learning more about the Chinese film.

The Chinese feature film Go Away, Mr. Tumor was screened in the Moskva Cinema House on the opening day of the festival. The film tells the story of modern Chinese people.



The Chinese Film Week in Belarus will be running in Minsk from 20 to 24 September. The Tsentralny Cinema House will present five Chinese films.



According to the Belarusian Culture Ministry, the ministry and China's Ministry of Culture have developed a plan of cultural cooperation through 2020, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.