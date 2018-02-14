The City of Astana offers paid internships to unemployed graduates

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana's Employment Center offers paid internships for up to six months to recent graduates of universities and colleges, the city's website reads.

The Youth Internship program gives the graduates the opportunity to acquire the necessary experience and skills in their field and apply their theoretical knowledge in real life.

To be eligible for the program one has to be a graduate of a university or college of the last three years, be under the age of 29, and have no work experience in their field of study.

Currently, the internships are available in accounting (966 jobs), law (59), economics (47), finance (37), and computer programming (26).