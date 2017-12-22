The City of Astana to conduct air quality inspection

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the head of the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Department of Astana, Musa Tanabayev, Astana Akimat will conduct its own air quality inspection with the involvement of public organizations.

On air of the Elorda Info, Musa Tanabayev noted that his department doesn't agree with the Kazhydromet findings, which state that the city's CHP-1 and CHP-2 are responsible for almost 25% of air pollution, autonomous heating facilities houses of private enterprises - 17%, transport - 53%, private houses coal heating - 6 percent, and intends to conduct its own inspection.

He also stressed that in order to maintain an acceptable ecological situation in the city, it is also necessary to monitor the quality of fuel.

According to him, the city is currently looking for solutions the fuel quality issue, noting that currently, such control is not existent.

Musa Tanabayev also added that the fact that the use of solid fuel by households is not regulated in any way contributes to an increase in air pollution.