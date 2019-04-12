The Composer to be screened at Beijing International Film Festival

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The first Kazakhstan-China joint production, The Composer feature film, will take part in the main competitive programme of the 9th Beijing International Film Festival set to be held on April 13-20 this year in the capital of China, Kazinform reports.

The film produced by the Aimanov KazakhFilm and China's Shineworks Pictures and China film coproduction corporation depicts the years of Chinese composer Xian Xinghai in the Soviet Union, his life in Alma-Ata, and his friendship with great Kazakh composer Bakhytzhan Baikadamov.



The Composer will vie for the top honors of the festival, the Tiantan Award, along with 14 films selected from the worldwide. The winners will be made public on April 20 at the closing ceremony of the film festival.



