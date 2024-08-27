EN
    08:56, 27 August 2024 | GMT +6

    "The Composer" wins Best Film award at Cambodia-Asia Film Festival

    "The Composer" wins Best Film award at Cambodia-Asia Film Festival
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Kazakh-Chinese film “The Composer” received Golden Rumdul Award in the Best Film category at the II Cambodia-Asia Film Festival in Phnom Penh, Kazinform News Agency learned from Weibo social network.

    The festival featured 325 films from 12 countries of the world.

    The film produced by the Aimanov KazakhFilm and China's Shineworks Pictures and China film coproduction corporation depicts the years of Chinese composer Xian Xinghai in the Soviet Union, his life in Alma-Ata, and his friendship with great Kazakh composer Bakhytzhan Baikadamov.

    Photo credit: CAFF account in Weibo

    The film was shot in 2017 and premiered in 2019.

    In 2020, the Kazakh-Chinese film won four Red Maple Leaf awards at the 8th Vancouver Chinese Film Festival.

     

     

    Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and China Culture
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
