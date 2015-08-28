The Constitution states common values shared by all people of Kazakhstan - Nursultan Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is attending the international scientific-practical conference "Constitution: unity, stability and prosperity" at the Palace of Independence.

"Our Constitution clearly states the common values shared by all people of Kazakhstan. There is a tough ban on discrimination on the grounds of race, nationality, beliefs, language, and religion. The most important thing is that we have expanded the scope of the Kazakh language, history and culture. At present schools, higher education institutions train in the Kazakh language. Magazines and books are published in the Kazakh language. We have revived our language, culture and mentality. But at the same time we did not infringe upon the rights of other ethnic groups," said Nursultan Nazarbayev. President noted that Kazakhstani newspapers and magazines are published in 11 languages, theaters operate in 6 languages. The country has more than 200 ethnic schools, 195 Sunday language centers.