The country needs to establish grand historical narrative – Kazakh State Counselor Karin on 3rd Ulttyq Qurultay meeting

State Counselor of Kazakhstan Yerlan Karin made comments on the number of new key initiatives put forward by Kazakh President Tokayev during the Ulttyq Qurultay meeting in Atyrau, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Karin outlined three key initiatives announced by the Head of State during the 3rd meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay in Atyrau region.

Firstly, the decision was taken to name the Aibyn order degrees after Sagadat Nurmagambetov, Baurzhan Momyshuly, Rakhymzhan Koshkarbayev to embody the memory of the feats of all Kazakhstanis during the war. Secondly, the need for systemic study and promotion of spiritual legacy of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi was outlined. A special international symposium to take place upon the President’s instruction is set to give impetus to this comprehensive work. And finally, work will begin to add the Ustyurt Plateau and underground mosques in Mangistau region to the UNESCO World Heritage List. In this regard, the proposal of the Head of State on the importance of bettering the legislation in the field of archeology through regularization of licensing and tougher penalties for illegal archeological excavations is necessary to consider, said the State Counselor.

Karin said that the country needs to establish a full and grand historical narrative without extreme views, myth making and speculations. The President once again pointed out that there is no need for emotions and manipulations but systemic work and thorough analysis for full, deep and true study of the history.