The EAEU key task amid global crisis is to preserve economic and trading ties

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev shared his view on the role of CIS for Kazakhstan in his interview with the MIR TV Channel.

«Kazakhstan is a true supporter of the development of economic and other ties in the post-Soviet states within the CIS. Trade is the locomotive of economic cooperation of CIS member states. Extension of intra-CIS trade and economic ties is a priority task on the agenda, especially, under current conditions,» President Tokayev said.

He noted that the free trade area agreement signed in 2011 laid the foundation for the mechanism of trade cooperation. Largely thanks to this document the trade and economic relations between the states embarked on a new level. For example 25% of commodity turnover of our countries on an average account for CIS partners.

In 2019 the intra-CIS trade exceeded USD 191 bln that is a growth of 12%.

The Head of State stressed that the key task of the Eurasian Economic Union is to preserve economic and trading ties amid the global crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic and falling prices on primary goods.

He added that there are four freedoms within the Union: movement of capital, services, manpower and trade. Now trade becomes the key of four freedoms.