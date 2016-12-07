The Eagle Huntress documentary shortlisted for Oscar

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Eagle Huntress, a documentary about a teenage girl Aisholpan Nurgaiv from the nomad Kazakh minority living in Mongolia, has been shortlisted for the best feature documentary Oscar along with other 14 finalists.

Otto Bell's inspiring portrayal of the true story of Aisholpan, the first female in twelve generations of her Kazakh family trying to become an eagle hunter, has all the chances to win the Academy Awards next year.



The shortlist also includes such documentaries as 13th, Command and Control, Fire at Sea, Gleason, I Am Not Your Negro and more.



The five nominees will be announced on January 24 with the rest of this year's Oscar nominees.



Earlier it was reported that Sia had recorded the song called Angel by the Wings for The Eagle Huntress documentary. Its world premiere will be held on January 24 at the Sundance Film Festival.



