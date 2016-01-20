The elections will help to consolidate the nation and bring Kazakhstan to a new level of development, Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The electoral campaign and elections will help to consolidate the nation and bring Kazakhstan to a new level of development, said the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in his address to the nation via "Khabar" television channel.

"As the guarantor of the Constitution, I am instructing the Central Election Commission, all public authorities to ensure the legality, transparency, fairness of the upcoming elections. I am confident that the electoral campaign and elections will help to consolidate the nation and bring Kazakhstan to a new level of development," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Today President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed a decree to dissolve the Majilis of the Parliament of the fifth convocation. Snap elections to the Majilis are scheduled for March 20, 2016.