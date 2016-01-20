EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:33, 20 January 2016 | GMT +6

    The elections will help to consolidate the nation and bring Kazakhstan to a new level of development, Nazarbayev

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The electoral campaign and elections will help to consolidate the nation and bring Kazakhstan to a new level of development, said the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in his address to the nation via "Khabar" television channel.

    "As the guarantor of the Constitution, I am instructing the Central Election Commission, all public authorities to ensure the legality, transparency, fairness of the upcoming elections. I am confident that the electoral campaign and elections will help to consolidate the nation and bring Kazakhstan to a new level of development," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.
    Today President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed a decree to dissolve the Majilis of the Parliament of the fifth convocation. Snap elections to the Majilis are scheduled for March 20, 2016.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Majilis Elections Parliamentary elections 2016 Government Majilis elections 2016 President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!