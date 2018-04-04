The Era of Independence presented in Minsk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The presentation of Nursultan Nazarbayev's latest book The Era of Independence was held in the Presidential Library of the Republic of Belarus in Minsk.

The event was attended by deputies of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus, experts, representatives of scientific and cultural circles and the media.

In his welcome speech, Kazakh envoy to Belarus, Yermukhamet Yertysbayev noted that the book reflects the essence of the "Kazakh model" of economic and political development, and offers a closer look at the three waves of modernization in Kazakhstan. He stressed that the First and Second Modernizations resulted in dismantling the totalitarian system and building a market economy, as well as Kazakhstan joining the ranks of the 50 most competitive countries in the world. While the Third Modernization is aimed at renewal and entering the 30 developed countries.



Ambassador Yertysbayev also emphasized the invaluable role of the country's President Nursultan Nazarbayev in the creation and preservation of sovereign and stable Kazakhstan.



The participants of the event discussed the state of bilateral relations and thanked Kazakhstan's mission in Belarus for the opportunity to familiarize with the The Era of Independence.

