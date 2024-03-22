The evolution of timekeeping in Kazakhstan: from Tengri Calendar to nowadays

The temporal journey of Kazakhstan’s history lies in the transition from the ancient Tengri calendar to the sophisticated timekeeping systems of the present day, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The Tengri calendar, rooted in the animistic beliefs of the early Turkic peoples, was a lunar-solar calendar that guided the rhythms of life for nomadic tribes across Central Asia. It reflected a deep connection to the celestial bodies, with lunar months and solar cycles dictating the timing of rituals, migrations, and agricultural activities.

With the advent of Islam in the region, the Islamic lunar calendar began to influence timekeeping practices, coexisting alongside traditional methods. However, it wasn't until the XIX century, with the expansion of the Russian Empire into Central Asia, that a more standardized approach to timekeeping was introduced. The adoption of the Gregorian calendar brought about a significant shift in how time was conceptualized, aligning Kazakhstan with global standards.

In the modern era, Kazakhstan has embraced precision timekeeping with the implementation of Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) standards. Kazinform reminds that Kazakhstan has undertaken changes to its time zone system. The decision, announced by the Ministry of Trade and Integration on January 19, 2024, came into force on March 1, 2024.

From now on, Kazakhstan will move to a new time zone configuration, resulting in the total number of time zones being reduced from two to one. Previously, the country used a system consisting of two time zones: in the western region (UTC+5), central and other regions (UTC+6). However, according to its geographical location, the territory of Kazakhstan occupies an area of ​​four time zones (from UTC+3 to UTC+6). Also, in different years the government proposed the introduction of summer time, which did not lead to results.

The rationale for the decision to adopt a uniform time stems from a desire to simplify timekeeping practices. By reducing the number of time zones, authorities aim to simplify administrative processes, facilitate communication and support economic activity.