The Exchange to tour Kazakhstan for first time

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The eclectic American a cappella group The Exchange will tour three cities in Kazakhstan (Astana, Kyzylorda, Almaty) for the first time March 28 through April 5, 2016. This program is part of the U.S. Department of State's American Music Abroad series and represents one of the premier cultural events in the U.S. Mission to Kazakhstan's year-long campaign to celebrate the 25-year anniversary of U.S.-Kazakhstan relations.

Founded in 2012, The Exchange has enjoyed great success as an a cappella boy band with a unique style and varied repertoire that encompasses rock, gospel, opera, R&B, and hip-hop. Each of the group’s five members – Aaron Sperber, Alfredo Austin, Christopher Diaz, Jamal Moore, and Richard Steighner – has a distinct voice that brings a different flavor to the music. The Exchange has shared the stage with the likes of Olly Murs, Flo Rida, Sara Bareilles, Wynton Marsalis, Boyz II Men; partnered with McDonalds, Kraft, and NY Giants; and was featured on The Daily Show, Rolling Stone, Ryan Seacrest, Perez Hilton, and Entertainment Weekly. Most recently, the group toured 32 cities worldwide performing with the Backstreet Boys, U.S. Embassy in Astana told Kazinform.



Speaking about the program, Aleisha Woodward, Counselor for Press, Culture, and Education at the U.S. Mission to Kazakhstan, noted: “We are proud to bring The Exchange to Kazakhstan, a country with a rich cultural and musical heritage. Each member of the group contributes a distinct style to the music, resulting in exhilarating performances that always bring audiences to their feet. I believe the diversity of each singer’s background and experience will resonate here in Kazakhstan, a multiethnic country that blends many different traditions. We are also glad to see The Exchange holding so many workshops and master classes during their tour, which will give local children, students, and musicians a chance to collaborate and learn from them.”



The highlights of The Exchange’s program in Kazakhstan include the following:



In Astana:



• March 28 at 14:00: workshop for children at Urupinks orphanage

• March 29 at 13:00: workshop for University of Arts music students

• March 29 at 17:00: meeting at the American Corner

• March 30 at 19:00: FREE concert at the Palace of Peace and Accord

(tickets: https://ticketon.kz/event/the-exchange-usa)



In Astana, The Exchange will perform together with Kazakhstani musicians A Capella Apriori, Laila Tazhibayeva, and Ardana.

In Kyzylorda:



• April 2 at 18:00: FREE concert at Kazakh Drama Theatre named after Bekezhanov. No tickets required.



In Almaty:



• April 4: Outreach to students in Nauruzbay District, Almaty.



U.S. Embassy Astana and U.S. Consulate General Almaty will be posting photos and information from The Exchange’s Kazakhstan tour on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Follow along using the hashtag #TheExchangeKZ.

