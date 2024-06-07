The Feminine Universe of the Turkic World international exhibition unveiled in Bishkek

The international exhibition “The Feminine Universe of the Turkic World” unveiled at the Gapar Aitiyev National Museum of Fine Arts in Bishkek. 15 artists from six member states of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) are participating in the event, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The exposition features pieces of art by famous female artists of Turkic states such as Leyla Mahat and Gulnazym Omirzak from Kazakhstan, Nargiz Guliyeva from Azerbaijan, Orozgan Mambetalieva, Rosa Dzhangaracheva, Gulnara Musabai, Nyurguyana Innokentyeva, Zura Turdubaeva, Nurkan Kangeldieva from Kyrgyzstan, Khatidzha Amanskhedova and Ainagozel Nuryeva from Turkmenistan, Halima Turkyilmaz and Kamuran Kardas from Türkiye, Shahnoz Abdullayeva and Sarvinoz Kasymova from Uzbekistan.

Photo credit: Gulmira Abdrakhmanova/Kazinform

According to Leyla Mahat, the objective of the event is to unite women and provide an opportunity to show the art of female artists to as many people as possible.

Her works showcased at the exhibition are filled with colorful images of horses, women and steppe sky.

The guests were offered to enjoy unusual paintings made in traditional Kazakh technique “biz keste” (tambour embroidery) by talented artist Gulnazym Omirzak. The young author’s work reflects culture, traditions and rituals of the Kazakh people.

Photo credit: Gulmira Abdrakhmanova/Kazinform

The international exhibition showcases the pieces of art made in various styles, carrying the “genetic memory” of the Turkic peoples, as well as revealing universal human values.

The exhibition will last until June 8.