The first genetic laboratory to be open in Bishkek

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM "We plan to open soon in Bishkek a genetic laboratory," director of the department of prevention of diseases and examination of the Ministry of Health Tolon Isakov told during a press conference at Kabar Agency.

He said that before they had to send all the tests for the examination abroad. "It takes longer time and creates some difficulties. The Prime Minister instructed to start the construction of a genetic laboratory in Bishkek," he said.



He also said the construction of the laboratory is already coming to an end and will be opened soon