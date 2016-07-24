BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The first lady of Kyrgyzstan Rayisa Atambayeva starred in a promotional video of Nomad Games.

The video was posted on the Internet, where celebrities of Kyrgyzstan starred. The video is about Manas epic, where Manas’s wife - Kanykei together with other women sew clothing for Manas’s friend Koshoy, who is going to fight with Joloy.

This video was filmed for the Second World Nomad Games within the framework of the Year of History and Culture.

The Secretariat of the Nomad Games says that, this video will be shown during the Games, Kabar reported.