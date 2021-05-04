The first triplets born in Akmola rgn this year

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM A 27-year-old woman in Akmola region gave birth to three baby boys weighing 2,016 grams, 2,151 grams and 2,033 grams. The babies were born on the 32nd week of pregnancy via caesarian section.

The mother feels good. The infants are going to receive treatment as they were born premature.

It is the first triplets born in the region this year. The woman has also two daughters, the maternity and childhood service of the Akmola regional hospital reports.