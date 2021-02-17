EN
    07:34, 17 February 2021 | GMT +6

    The first triplets in 2021 born in Shymkent

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM The first set of triplets in 2021 was born at the Shymkent perinatal centre, the city administration’s press service reports. The mother and her babies have already left home.

    The 28-year-old mother gave birth to three sons. The babies weighed 1,570, 1,610 and 1,820 grams. They were given names Bekasyl, Erasyl and Zhanasyl. The triplets were born prematurely.

    Notably, since the beginning of the year 3,753 babies were born in the city, most of them are boys.


