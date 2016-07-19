The Girl on the Train new trailer debuts online

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The new trainer for much-anticipated thriller The Girl on the Train has debuted online. Emily Blunt stars in the title role in the film based on the novel by Paula Hawkins, Kazinform has learnt from buro247.kz.

The thriller is directed by Tate Taylor who is best known for his work on The Help.



Blunt plays a divorcee and alcoholic, Rachel Watson, who takes the train to work every day and spends her commute fantasizing about a young couple living down the street from her former husband. But one day everything changes as she sees something shocking and finds herself entangled in a mystery that promises to forever alter the lives of everyone involved.



Rebecca Ferguson, Justin Thearoux and Luke Evans also star in the thriller. It promises to be suspenseful as it resembles David Fincher's Gone Girl.